Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,008 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,380,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 474,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,650,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $122.03 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $107.85 and a 52-week high of $149.62. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.13.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $542.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.57 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Summit Insights assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.29.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.