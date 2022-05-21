Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $5.31 Million Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $5,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 475,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,520,000 after buying an additional 14,924 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 6.9% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 45,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,657,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.4% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 40,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PCAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.25.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $79.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.51 and a 200-day moving average of $88.44. The stock has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.89. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $97.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.47.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 17.20%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

