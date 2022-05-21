Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $6.29 Million Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $6,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 23,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,000,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 577,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,099,000 after acquiring an additional 13,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $74.22 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $76.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.95 and its 200-day moving average is $69.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI raised Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.40.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $73,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,146,622.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

