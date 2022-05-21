Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $6.68 Million Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $6,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 10.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 726,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,501,000 after acquiring an additional 67,181 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 26.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $994,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 20.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 201,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,641,000 after acquiring an additional 34,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 10.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRV. Evercore ISI began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James upgraded Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.64.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.78, for a total transaction of $1,727,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,507.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $199,692.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 43,555 shares of company stock worth $7,679,185. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TRV opened at $168.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.45 and its 200-day moving average is $168.05. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $144.44 and a one year high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.61. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.28%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

