Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $6.79 Million Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in ResMed were worth $6,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $1,115,761.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,678,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $309,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,971,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,114 shares of company stock valued at $9,497,701 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.11.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $197.66 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $189.40 and a one year high of $301.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.12). ResMed had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $864.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.64%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

