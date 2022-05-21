Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Hershey were worth $4,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $33,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,958.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $207,203.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,785 shares of company stock valued at $2,814,591. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Argus raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.40.

NYSE HSY opened at $206.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $314.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.35. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $167.80 and a fifty-two week high of $231.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $219.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.27%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

