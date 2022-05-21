Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 1,539 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $5,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEG. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total transaction of $315,258.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $681,432.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,270 shares in the company, valued at $32,011,416.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,256 shares of company stock worth $1,733,966 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.17.

PEG opened at $67.55 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.96 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -84.05%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

