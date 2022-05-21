Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 219 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $4,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,085.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $111,851,000 after acquiring an additional 363,904 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth approximately $100,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 133.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,562,000 after purchasing an additional 230,982 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,092.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 240,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 79.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 377,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $106,155,000 after purchasing an additional 166,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $652,871.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.98, for a total value of $156,144.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,177 shares of company stock valued at $874,306 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH opened at $248.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $261.43 and a 200 day moving average of $275.31. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $232.01 and a 12 month high of $317.17. The company has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.23. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LH. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.75.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

