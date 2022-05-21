Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 265 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $5,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

ES stock opened at $90.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.04 and its 200 day moving average is $86.97. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.82%.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Cotton M. Cleveland sold 1,859 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $156,156.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $60,153.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,374 shares of company stock worth $902,881. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.75.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

