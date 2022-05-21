Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) dropped 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.29 and last traded at $24.38. Approximately 52,151 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,220,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.57.

PSTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.65.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.15. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $708.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $1,249,663.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $407,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the third quarter worth about $1,346,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Pure Storage by 37.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 11,778 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Pure Storage by 716.8% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 109,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 96,334 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Pure Storage by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 65,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 15,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,416,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

