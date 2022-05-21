Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (PMO) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 23rd

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0531 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of PMO stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.62. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $484,000. 18.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

