Putnam Premier Income Trust (PPT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on June 1st

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd.

Putnam Premier Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.

Get Putnam Premier Income Trust alerts:

NYSE:PPT opened at $3.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.10. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $4.82.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPT. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 19.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,273,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 203,297 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $555,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 8.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after acquiring an additional 122,351 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 12.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 103,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 11,295 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 36.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.