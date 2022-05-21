Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) Increased by Analyst

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.62) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.69). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Bolt Biotherapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.96) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.89) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.84) EPS.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.08.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.55.

BOLT opened at $1.63 on Thursday. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $19.79. The company has a quick ratio of 10.16, a current ratio of 10.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $61.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOLT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 206.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 154.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 16,830.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 9,257 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immuno-oncology agents to target tumor cells for elimination by the immune system. The company is developing BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and BDC-3042, a Dectin-2 agonist antibody program developed to repolarize critical cells in the tumor microenvironment by targeting cell-surface receptors on macrophages.

