Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Reduced by SVB Leerink

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for scPharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, May 16th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.27). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for scPharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.40) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.08.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

NASDAQ SCPH opened at $5.02 on Thursday. scPharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $7.28. The stock has a market cap of $137.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in scPharmaceuticals by 980.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in scPharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in scPharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in scPharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares during the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 270,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,830. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion in patients with heart failure.

