QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) is Hoylecohen LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 142,235 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for 2.2% of Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $26,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 248.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,833,473 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $335,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,977 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,056,374 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $745,318,000 after buying an additional 1,208,659 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 46.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,582,460 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $462,066,000 after buying an additional 1,129,500 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,100,638 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $384,144,000 after acquiring an additional 893,563 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.77.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.60. 11,366,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,521,249. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The company has a market cap of $147.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 27.84%.

About QUALCOMM (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.