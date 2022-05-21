QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 129.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 479,329 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,734 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $87,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 8,333 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 33,344 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after buying an additional 6,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 88,288 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,145,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.60. The company had a trading volume of 11,366,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,521,249. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.32. The stock has a market cap of $147.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.84%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.77.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

