Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Qualys in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qualys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $130.78.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $120.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.74 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.25. Qualys has a 52-week low of $95.00 and a 52-week high of $150.10.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $113.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.98 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 22.47%. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $1,078,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,978 shares in the company, valued at $27,146,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,893 shares of company stock worth $7,443,414. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 401.8% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

