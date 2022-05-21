Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.00-$6.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.20 billion-$16.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.22 billion.

PWR stock opened at $113.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.19. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $84.40 and a twelve month high of $140.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded Quanta Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $136.55.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total value of $177,641.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $337,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,378,756. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1,442.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 197.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 5,064.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.