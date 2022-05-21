Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Acquires 34,200 Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) by 300.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,200 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RWT. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,542,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,346,000 after acquiring an additional 796,821 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,459,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $3,212,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 402,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 198,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 872,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after purchasing an additional 194,876 shares during the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redwood Trust stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,754,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,907. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $14.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50.

Redwood Trust ( NYSE:RWT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 39.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.51%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.68%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Redwood Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Redwood Trust to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.69.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

