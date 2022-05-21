Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Buys 8,800 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 75.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 15,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,495,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,475. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.53 and a 52 week high of $51.08. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.27.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.14% and a net margin of 9.91%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.21%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASO. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile (Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.