Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Buys New Position in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in American National Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in American National Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in American National Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in American National Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in American National Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANAT stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.99. 84,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,508. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.08. American National Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.35 and a 1 year high of $195.89.

American National Group ( NASDAQ:ANAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American National Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Russell S. Moody sold 2,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.24, for a total value of $542,929.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg sold 21,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total value of $3,976,479.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,127 shares of company stock valued at $12,129,499 over the last ninety days. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American National Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

American National Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through five segments: Life, Annuity, Health, Property and Casualty, and Corporate and Other.

