Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Invests $368,000 in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BRBR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BellRing Brands by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 18,768 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in BellRing Brands by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 6,670 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BellRing Brands by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,289,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,157,000 after acquiring an additional 33,624 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 672,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,676,000 after purchasing an additional 22,390 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BellRing Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BellRing Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

NYSE BRBR traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.97. 597,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,802. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.93. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.94. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $34.19.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $315.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.90 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 2.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.67 per share, for a total transaction of $47,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,772.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

