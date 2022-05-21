Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,098 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,702 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,653,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,937,000 after purchasing an additional 696,841 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,051,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,171,000 after acquiring an additional 40,769 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,158,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,359,000 after acquiring an additional 13,107 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,623,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,779,000 after acquiring an additional 94,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,352,866 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,669,000 after acquiring an additional 7,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OC traded down $3.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.64. 1,135,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,328. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $79.35 and a 1 year high of $109.24.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

