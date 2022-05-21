Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Sells 1,400 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd trimmed its position in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Buckle were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Buckle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Buckle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 641.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Buckle in the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BKE traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.08. The company had a trading volume of 515,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,198. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.02. The Buckle, Inc. has a one year low of $29.07 and a one year high of $57.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.82.

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.21. Buckle had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $380.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Buckle, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

BKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Buckle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

