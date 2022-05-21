Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Sells 4,500 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 70.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1,020.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WHR. Cfra cut shares of Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $221.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.57.

Shares of WHR traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $173.81. 1,278,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,055. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $164.52 and a 12-month high of $245.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.28.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.03%.

Whirlpool declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

