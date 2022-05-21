Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Sells 7,700 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lowered its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Polaris were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Polaris by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 9,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth about $37,614,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Polaris by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,430,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PII shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Polaris from $165.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. DA Davidson started coverage on Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.69.

Shares of PII stock traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.57. 1,433,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,068. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.24 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.59.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.47). Polaris had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

