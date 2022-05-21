QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Receives $23.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.33.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuantumScape from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.
In other QuantumScape news, insider Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $82,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Timothy Holme sold 288,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $4,146,018.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 854,905 shares of company stock valued at $13,655,964. 16.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
QS stock opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 48.57 and a quick ratio of 48.57. QuantumScape has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $43.08.
QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QuantumScape will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.
QuantumScape Company Profile (Get Rating)
QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
