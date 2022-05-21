QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Receives $23.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuantumScape from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

In other QuantumScape news, insider Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $82,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Timothy Holme sold 288,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $4,146,018.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 854,905 shares of company stock valued at $13,655,964. 16.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 507.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,658,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,366,000 after buying an additional 3,891,569 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 2,012.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 219,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 209,259 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 953.2% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 911,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,230,000 after purchasing an additional 110,531 shares during the period. 25.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QS stock opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 48.57 and a quick ratio of 48.57. QuantumScape has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $43.08.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QuantumScape will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

