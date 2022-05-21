Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC lowered its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $5,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1,077.8% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 287 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 762.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total transaction of $7,083,041.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,183.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,582 shares of company stock valued at $8,272,345. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DGX traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,710,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,212. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.27 and its 200 day moving average is $143.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.05. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $125.77 and a twelve month high of $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.92.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

