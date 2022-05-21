Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $2.00

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.
NASDAQ QRTEP opened at $66.94 on Friday. Qurate Retail has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $110.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.33.
About Qurate Retail (Get Rating)
