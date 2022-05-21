Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.92.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Radius Health alerts:

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 477,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.57 per share, for a total transaction of $2,661,479.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,733,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,645,806.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDUS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Radius Health during the first quarter worth approximately $371,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Radius Health during the first quarter worth approximately $1,320,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Radius Health by 57.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Radius Health during the third quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Radius Health during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Radius Health stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.25. 1,516,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,096. Radius Health has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.19.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.19). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Radius Health will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Radius Health (Get Rating)

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan diseases, and oncology. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal system that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.