RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RadNet, Inc., is a national market leader providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet offers to its patients and referring physicians the full spectrum of diagnostic imaging exams, including PET/CT, MRI, CT, Nuclear Medicine, Mammography, Ultrasound and X-ray, as well as numerous other procedures. RadNet utilizes best of breed technology to appropriately serve the medical communities in which it operates. “

RDNT has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of RadNet from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RadNet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of RDNT stock opened at $18.92 on Tuesday. RadNet has a 12-month low of $16.44 and a 12-month high of $38.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.33 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.65 and a 200-day moving average of $24.81.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.46 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 1.36%. RadNet’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that RadNet will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RadNet by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 14.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of RadNet during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 54.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 4,373.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. 64.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

