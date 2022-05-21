Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.67.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RDWR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Radware in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Radware from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of RDWR stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.07. The company had a trading volume of 167,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,429. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.63 and its 200 day moving average is $32.23. Radware has a fifty-two week low of $23.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 150.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Radware ( NASDAQ:RDWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Radware had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $73.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Radware will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Radware in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Radware in the 3rd quarter valued at $931,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Radware by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 86,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radware in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Radware by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 205,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,552,000 after buying an additional 7,679 shares during the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, physical, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

