Rainicorn Price Down 10.4% Over Last Week (RAINI)

Rainicorn (RAINI) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 20th. Rainicorn has a market capitalization of $10.34 million and approximately $45,132.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rainicorn has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rainicorn coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,204% against the dollar and now trades at $2,331.13 or 0.07976739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003418 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.98 or 0.00509785 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00033298 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,844.36 or 1.77402982 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008850 BTC.

Rainicorn Coin Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rainicorn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rainicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

