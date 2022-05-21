Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Major Shareholder Yorktown Energy Partners Ix, L Sells 92,848 Shares of Stock

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) major shareholder Yorktown Energy Partners Ix, L sold 92,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $1,373,221.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,867,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,567,455.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Yorktown Energy Partners Ix, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 17th, Yorktown Energy Partners Ix, L sold 195,825 shares of Ramaco Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $2,986,331.25.

Shares of Ramaco Resources stock opened at $14.31 on Friday. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $21.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.00 and a 200-day moving average of $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The business had revenue of $87.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.113 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.01%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on METC shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 533.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 959,504 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,160,000 after acquiring an additional 807,921 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,966,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ramaco Resources by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 415,165 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 53,471 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,862,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Ramaco Resources by 632.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 229,686 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 198,327 shares in the last quarter. 63.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

