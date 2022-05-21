Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ramaco Resources Inc. is an operator and developer of metallurgical coal primarily in southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. It operates principally in Charleston, West Virginia. Ramaco Resources Inc. is based in Lexington, Kentucky. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ METC opened at $14.31 on Wednesday. Ramaco Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73. The stock has a market cap of $633.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.52.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The business had revenue of $87.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ramaco Resources will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

In other news, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 332,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $5,314,836.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,276,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,284,015.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 120,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $1,745,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,960,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,929,483. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 827,447 shares of company stock valued at $12,645,135. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. 63.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

