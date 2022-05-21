Raymond James Analysts Give Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) a C$2.40 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$2.40 price objective on Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Orezone Gold’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

CVE:ORE opened at C$1.25 on Tuesday. Orezone Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.87 and a 12-month high of C$1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$404.42 million and a P/E ratio of -14.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.25.

Get Orezone Gold alerts:

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Orezone Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orezone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orezone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.