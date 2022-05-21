Raymond James Trims Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Target Price to C$17.00

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$18.50 to C$17.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Tricon Residential’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TCN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Tricon Residential from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tricon Residential from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.10.

NYSE TCN opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. Tricon Residential has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $17.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $138.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

