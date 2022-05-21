Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.33.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $90.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.78. Raytheon Technologies has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02. The company has a market capitalization of $133.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $672,744.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $755,092.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

