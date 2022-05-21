Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 8,000 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 8,000 ($98.62) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RBGet Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,700 ($94.92) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays set a GBX 9,300 ($114.64) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,000 ($61.64) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,600 ($81.36) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($104.78) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 7,227.27 ($89.09).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,782 ($71.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,020 ($98.87).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

