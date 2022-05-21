RedFOX Labs Price Tops $0.13 on Top Exchanges (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 21st. RedFOX Labs has a total market cap of $176.24 million and approximately $4.09 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $102.25 or 0.00349461 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00063141 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00068215 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00005900 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000559 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000196 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Coin Profile

RFOX is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars.

