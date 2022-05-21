REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) & Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) Head to Head Comparison

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) and Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get REE Automotive alerts:

This table compares REE Automotive and Stagecoach Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REE Automotive $10,000.00 52,488.69 -$505.33 million ($1.97) -0.83 Stagecoach Group $1.22 billion N/A $44.06 million N/A N/A

Stagecoach Group has higher revenue and earnings than REE Automotive.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.7% of REE Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of REE Automotive shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares REE Automotive and Stagecoach Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REE Automotive N/A -209.95% -183.48% Stagecoach Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for REE Automotive and Stagecoach Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REE Automotive 2 0 3 0 2.20 Stagecoach Group 0 2 1 0 2.33

REE Automotive presently has a consensus price target of $7.17, indicating a potential upside of 336.99%. Given REE Automotive’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe REE Automotive is more favorable than Stagecoach Group.

Volatility and Risk

REE Automotive has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stagecoach Group has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Stagecoach Group beats REE Automotive on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

REE Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis. The company is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

Stagecoach Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London. The company also operates Sheffield Supertram, a 28 km light rail network with three routes in the city of Sheffield. It serves individuals, local authorities, transport authorities, and the United Kingdom department for transport. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Perth, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for REE Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REE Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.