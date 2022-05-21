Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $709.19.

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $3.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $661.14. 544,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,221. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $681.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $646.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $71.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.25. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $492.13 and a 12-month high of $747.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.37 by $2.12. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 48.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 40.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 6,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.99, for a total value of $4,163,466.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $692.81, for a total value of $69,281.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,437,192.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,559 shares of company stock valued at $30,297,368 over the last 90 days. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.