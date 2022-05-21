Renaissance Group LLC Acquires 9,094 Shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS)

Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,094 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Intercorp Financial Services were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 30.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,179,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,999,000 after purchasing an additional 737,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 713,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,938,000 after purchasing an additional 23,876 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,093,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 202.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 38,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 40.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 12,482 shares in the last quarter. 8.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IFS. Itaú Unibanco downgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Intercorp Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercorp Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

IFS stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.60. The stock had a trading volume of 21,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,378. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.28. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $37.64.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Intercorp Financial Services’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. Intercorp Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.99%.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

