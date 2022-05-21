Renaissance Group LLC Buys 2,247 Shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,244 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in ChannelAdvisor were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 4.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 13.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 5.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in ChannelAdvisor by 56.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ECOM. StockNews.com raised ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut ChannelAdvisor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on ChannelAdvisor from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

In related news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 3,320 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $60,191.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ECOM traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.25. The company had a trading volume of 308,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,368. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.73. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $29.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.88.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

