Renaissance Group LLC Buys 835 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,383 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE:FIX traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.47. 116,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.91 and a 1-year high of $103.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $856.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.98%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.