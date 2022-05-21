Renaissance Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Renaissance Group LLC lessened its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 621,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,552 shares during the quarter. Genpact comprises 1.3% of Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Renaissance Group LLC owned 0.33% of Genpact worth $33,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Genpact by 102.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genpact during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Genpact during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Genpact during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genpact during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on G shares. Cowen cut Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Genpact in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.71.

G stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.95. The company had a trading volume of 783,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.59. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $37.68 and a fifty-two week high of $54.03.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Genpact (Get Rating)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.