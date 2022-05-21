Renaissance Group LLC Grows Position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,571 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 325,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 443.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 694,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,475,000 after buying an additional 566,532 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 420.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 162,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 131,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

VLRS stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.46. 199,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,514. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $23.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.11.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación ( NYSE:VLRS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a return on equity of 71.25% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $678.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VLRS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.41.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

