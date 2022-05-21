Renaissance Group LLC Grows Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,350 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,037,470 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,340,571,000 after buying an additional 1,203,360 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,390,040 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,005,682,000 after buying an additional 280,795 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,601,132 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,533,877,000 after buying an additional 584,227 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,526,788 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,523,024,000 after buying an additional 341,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,529,531 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,049,467,000 after buying an additional 2,658,281 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,438,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,392,466. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.95 and a 200-day moving average of $143.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.17%.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.57.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,411,690 shares of company stock worth $193,321,410 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

