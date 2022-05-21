Renaissance Group LLC Has $1.48 Million Position in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,327 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Sterling Construction were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Sterling Construction during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Sterling Construction by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Sterling Construction during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Sterling Construction by 22.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Sterling Construction by 127.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the period. 79.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sterling Construction alerts:

Shares of Sterling Construction stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,136. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.84. The firm has a market cap of $708.08 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.23. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.17 and a 52 week high of $32.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Sterling Construction ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $410.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.80 million. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 20.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

STRL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sterling Construction in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sterling Construction Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sterling Construction Company, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.