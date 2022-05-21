Renaissance Group LLC Has $34.09 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Renaissance Group LLC lowered its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 1.4% of Renaissance Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $34,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 749 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,469,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 11,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,597,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total value of $5,456,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,048,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,381 shares of company stock valued at $6,791,597 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO traded up $4.41 on Friday, reaching $555.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,088,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $217.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $438.72 and a 1-year high of $672.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $565.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $590.41.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

